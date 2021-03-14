Highway 99E closed north of Brooks

Highway 99E is closed two miles north of Brooks at Waconda Road following a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The agency put out a news release about the incident at 7:30 p.m.
This will be an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction, according to ODOT.
The agency urged travelers to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays
