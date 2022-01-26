Here's what's at stake for the mask-less Alsea School District

Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman's Friday, Jan. 21 announcement that his district would no longer enforce mask wearing in school settings, except while riding a bus, flies in the the face of mask mandates put forth by the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority.

Because of that, two days later, the Department of Education issued a compliance letter to Thielman and school board chair Ron Koetz, withholding federal COVID-19 relief funds from the district until it once again complies with the indoor mask mandate.

The only other Oregon school district that has been found willfully out-of-compliance with the mask mandate is the Adrian School District in Malheur County, and after a significant fine from ODE, they put the masks back on.

Lost funds and past citations

The federal funds meant to help school districts navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, formally known as Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief funding, requires districts to comply with all state laws and regulations. They come in the form of a reimbursement, so once a district spends the money and submits the reimbursement request to ODE, it will receive the funds.

Alsea, a district that enrolled 858 students last year, is scheduled to receive approximately $324,000 in funds, according to ODE Public Affairs Specialist Peter J. Rudy. To date, the district has claimed reimbursement for $50,456.

If Thielman and the board remain out of compliance with the guidance, they will lose out on over $270,000 in remaining eligible funds for the district.

But this isn’t the first time this year Alsea has had a run-in with a government agency on this issue.

On Jan. 4, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health issued a citation to Alsea for three violations, one of which was violating the Oregon Health Authority mask requirement for educational institutions. The $420 penalty was the result of an inspection Oregon OSHA conducted late last year.

The citation has not yet been appealed, but it’s not considered a final order until the employer files an appeal within 30 days. The employer confirmed receipt of the citation Jan. 10.

The minimum and maximum penalty for a willful violation are $9,753 and $135,653, respectively. Thielman’s statement that his district will no longer enforce masks is a willful violation, Rudy said.

The school board's Jan. 13 resolution to go mask-less declared the return of local decision-making regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols. However, those rules are promulgated by state agencies and public health departments, not local boards and councils.

Speaking at a Benton County Republican Women event in Corvallis this week, Thielman said the change in masking guidelines has resulted in an ethics complaint that will be investigated. He made light of the investigation in remarks to the audience.

“Look, if I get two more investigations, I want a tax deduction and a free toaster,” he said.

Thielman said he would rely on the “court of public opinion” to exonerate him, adding that he believes the vast majority of students and parents support the switch to optional masking.

COVID-19 numbers in the district

Two days after a Friday announcement that masks would no longer be enforced in school settings outside of a school bus, Thielman informed parents the district would be closing on Monday due to staffing shortages and positive cases of the virus.

The district originally planned to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 26, but because of the ongoing shortages and positive case counts, they will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 31.

In the message, Thielman stated, “The silver lining is that our local case counts are declining and we will come out on the other side of this situation stronger than ever.”

Unlike other school districts', nowhere on the Alsea School District website is a COVID-19 dashboard available with case counts and information regarding outbreaks.

According to the Benton County Health Department COVID-19 response team, the last time Alsea School District reported a case or outbreak of the virus was Dec. 7.

Additionally, Alsea schools have not been included in the weekly OHA reports that publish COVID-19 data associated with schools that offer in-person instruction since Jan. 5.

Thielman and the Alsea School District did not respond to Mid-Valley Media requests for COVID-19 case counts since Jan. 5.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.