Here's the rundown on the first day of school in your district

The first day of school is rapidly approaching, and it’s going to look a whole lot different from last year.
Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Philomath and Sweet Home school districts are all returning to primarily in-person learning. Start dates and COVID-19 restrictions vary, so here’s the rundown on what to expect in your district.
Greater Albany Public Schools
GAPS will have different start dates for different grades and schools. Sept. 7 will be the first day of school for first- through sixth-graders, seventh- and eighth-graders at Timber Ridge Middle School only and all high school freshmen. Sept. 8 will be the first day for seventh- and eighth-graders at Calapooia, Memorial and North Albany middle schools, as well as for sophomores through seniors at all high schools. Sept. 13 will be the first day of kindergarten, following interviews and orientation Sept. 7-10.
GAPS has schools in both Linn County and Benton County, so COVID-19 restrictions vary based on the school’s location. Indoor and outdoor masks will be enforced in Benton County, while only indoor masks will be enforced in Linn County. In Benton County, the quarantine period for those who test positive is 10 or 14 days. In Linn County, students can quarantine for 10 or 14 days, but they can also choose to quarantine for seven days with no symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test result at the end of the week.
Corvallis School District
Sept. 8 will be the first day of school in Corvallis for most students, with Jaguar and Wildcat elementary schools starting Sept. 13 due to construction delays. Kindergarten will have a gentle start over the first week to ensure a smooth transition.
Corvallis Online K-12 will offer virtual learning options. The district will be following Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance on COVID-19, enforcing properly fitted masks, hand washing, health screenings and masks both indoors and outdoors.
Lebanon Community Schools
Sept. 8 will be the first day of school for most students in Lebanon, with kindergarten starting Sept. 13. Open houses for all grades and orientations for sixth- and ninth-graders will take place Sept. 7.
Santiam Academy will provide online education for those who choose to pursue virtual learning. The district will follow state guidance on masks and social distancing, with three feet of distance between students and masks required indoors and outdoors, with the exception of some sports.
Sweet Home School District
Sept. 7 will be the first day of school for all elementary levels and seventh-graders and high school freshmen. Eighth-graders and sophomores through seniors will start school Sept. 8. Kindergarten begins Sept. 13.
Sweet Home is only offering in-person learning this year while following state guidance for COVID-19.
Philomath School District
Sept. 7 will be the soft start date in Philomath, meaning it will be the first day for those in their first year at each education level — second grade, sixth grade and ninth grade. Most students will be in school by Sept. 8. First days for kindergarten and first grade will be staggered throughout the week.
Students have the option of participating in online education through Philomath Academy. Indoor masks will be enforced and the board will be discussing policies for outdoor masks in the days leading up to the start of school.
