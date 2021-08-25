Here's the rundown on the first day of school in your district

The first day of school is rapidly approaching, and it’s going to look a whole lot different from last year.

Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Philomath and Sweet Home school districts are all returning to primarily in-person learning. Start dates and COVID-19 restrictions vary, so here’s the rundown on what to expect in your district.

Greater Albany Public Schools

GAPS will have different start dates for different grades and schools. Sept. 7 will be the first day of school for first- through sixth-graders, seventh- and eighth-graders at Timber Ridge Middle School only and all high school freshmen. Sept. 8 will be the first day for seventh- and eighth-graders at Calapooia, Memorial and North Albany middle schools, as well as for sophomores through seniors at all high schools. Sept. 13 will be the first day of kindergarten, following interviews and orientation Sept. 7-10.