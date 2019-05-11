The Albany Homeless Engagement and Resource Team (HEART) is set to show some love to the low-income and homeless population within the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the 14th annual HEART to Heart Resource Fair.
The event, which will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE, began in 2006 after the city worked to clear a long-established homeless camp in Simpson Park.
More than 50 organizations are signed on to provide services, free of charge, including blood glucose screenings, glaucoma checks, vision screenings and tests for HIV, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C. Dental services including extractions on a first come, first served basis will also be included as well as free haircuts and pet supplies.
Clothes, socks, shoes, children’s items and first-aid kits will be available as well as a limited number of reading glasses.
A free breakfast and lunch will be available as well.
While the event offers a free bicycle check-up individuals who do not have their own transportation to the Boys and Girls Club can still attend the event. Signs of Victory Ministries will be providing bus pick-up from the Bottle Drop, 2141 Santiam Highway SE; Carl’s Jr., 300 Airport Road SE; Costco, 3130 Killdeer Ave. SE; Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW; and the Albany train station, 110 10th Ave. SW.
For information on how to receive a ride or for general event information, contact Marilyn Smith at 541-917-7505 or by email at Marilyn.smith@cityofalbany.net.
