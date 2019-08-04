Every month a woman’s menstrual flow can lead to significant heavy bleeding.
For those with heavy menstrual bleeding, it can even be difficult to find the time to change hygiene products often enough during work, home and social activities. For many women, this is not something they just have to live with, and if they experience heavy menstrual bleeding, there are treatment options available.
Endometrial ablation is a permanent way of reducing or stopping heavy menstrual bleeding. In this procedure, a disposable surgical instrument is inserted into the uterus to directly contact the lining of the uterus, which is responsible for the bleeding. Energy sources then destroy the lining. This can reduce monthly menstrual flow. In some cases, the procedure stops periods altogether.
The procedure is quick and can be done in the gynecology clinic, so women are able to get back to their busy lives.
Women who are done having children are potential candidates for this procedure. To find out more, schedule an appointment with your gynecologist to discuss your options.
Other, medical options to reduce heavy periods include an intrauterine device, or IUD, birth control pills, injections and hysterectomy.
Medical options may have potential side effects and therefore may not always be the best options. Potential side effects of long-term medical management include risk of blood clot formation and potential cancer risk in some women. Hysterectomies can be risky, are more expensive and have a longer recovery time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.