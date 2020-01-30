The Mid-Willamette Faith Community Nurses and Health Ministers Network is partnering with Live Longer Lebanon to deliver presentations and blood pressure screenings throughout the month of February at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent Street.
Live Longer Lebanon is promoting the 5-2-1-0 approach to wellness which supports eating five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day, enjoying two hours or less of daily leisure screen time, engaging in one hour or more of physical activity each day, and drinking no sugary beverages.
The screenings and presentations will be held at 9 a.m. at the senior center.
On Feb. 5, the presentation will be on healthy eating, the benefits of including more fruits and vegetables in our diets and tips on how to build this daily habit.
On Feb. 12, the focus will be on screen time and setting healthy limits for adults and children.
On Feb. 19, the topic is physical activity, including a discussion of how much exercise is needed and how to incorporate this healthy habit into daily life.
On Feb. 26, there will be a presentation on eliminating sugary drinks from your diet.
Submissions for the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net
