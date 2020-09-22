Health official says identifying, isolating those with positive COVID-19 tests early is important

As COVID-19 cases in Benton County rise with Oregon State University’s fall term getting underway, identifying cases early and getting those who test positive into isolation are important factors in slowing the disease.
Access to testing and contact tracing and getting the public to cooperate are also key.
“It’s not so much about reducing that reproductive number, it’s about finding cases,” Peter Banwarth, Benton County Health Department’s data analyst said in his Tuesday morning presentation to the county commissioners.
Banwarth, an epidemiologist, provided the commissioners with a new set of computer-modeled projections for the county based on the 12,000 students, faculty and staff expected to be moving into the county for OSU fall term.
Through Monday, the fourth day of move-ins to Oregon State’s dormitories, 27 students, or roughly 1.5%, of the nearly 2,000 who arrived tested positive for coronavirus. The health department’s Charlie Fautin said about 60% of those testing positive through Monday opted for OSU’s isolation housing. The rest went home.
Twenty-four of the 27 positive tests came Friday. Fautin said once better demographics from the positives are available, a study will be done to see if those came from specific locations or if it was just a statistical anomaly.
Assuming 1.5% of those moving to Corvallis for fall term are infected, a total of 180 would contract COVID-19, Banwarth said.
In Banwarth’s projections, a baseline scenario assumes the use of the same policies and interventions that have been in place and available since the start of the pandemic.
A no policies/intervention approach represents a hands-off approach that would result in a significant number of illnesses and deaths. A public health champions scenario would include additional efforts beyond what has already been put forth to reduce the spread of the disease.
With the public health champions scenario providing the best possible outcome of the three and the no policies/intervention approach the worst, Banwarth’s projections call for between 3,500 and 50,000 infections and 22 to 220 total deaths in Benton County between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. Using the baseline scenario, there would be 8,000 infections and 35 deaths in that time frame.
Peak hospitalizations would be one throughout the year in the public health champions scenario, three in November 2020 and March 2021 in the baseline scenario and 40 in February 2021 using the no policies/interventions scenario.
In creating and updating his projections over time, Banwarth said they are more sensitive to COVID-19 response than to prevalence to the disease at any time.
“Whether there are 15 cases or 150 cases on a given day, the projections don’t change considerably moving over time. Instead it’s the policy and community responses,” he said.
In a discussion on the topic, Commissioner Xanthippe Augerot emphasized the importance of testing and contact tracing.
“That’s what I was really trying to get to, is that piece, because I feel like that’s what we have control over most,” Augerot said.
Fautin was asked how recent COVID-19 messaging from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and confusion in testing recommendations are looked at by the public health community. He called it a “giant concern.”
Fautin said public health lives and breathes on reputation, being first and accurate.
“Although public health is a lot about informing and recommending policy to elected officials like you and policymakers, we try very hard to be based on science and to provide straightforward, honest information,” he said. “It is very painful within the public health system to see the sort of whiplash that we have witnessed as recently as (Monday), where it looks like there’s direct intervention into either the content or the visibility of specific scientific recommendations. At all levels, the public health reputation trustworthiness suffers as a result of that.”
Fautin pointed to a dramatic increase in cases in Great Britain and the public’s “highly dubious” response to additional health measures announced by the government.
He says there is strong compliance to protocols in the local area but not in other parts of the state and country.
“I think we’re going to face a serious uphill fight and some real challenges … when a vaccine becomes available, probably early next year, maybe a little sooner,” Fautin said.
At Oregon State, a total of 1,000 people from its three campuses — Bend and Newport included — will be randomly invited each week to be tested.
Benton County is involved in wastewater monitoring on an on-going basis. Fautin said that if COVID-19 is found on the OSU campus, officials would try to isolate that to a single building and hopefully gain permission from Oregon State to do testing on those in the target area.
