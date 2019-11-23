For many of us, January is a time to reflect on the previous year and look forward to what is to come. Contemplation of the future during the new year is a common, yet troubling proposition. It often brings painful memories of past mistakes and failed resolutions, but by following a few simple steps all year long, you will succeed in achieving your fitness goals in 2020.
Perhaps the simplest, yet most effective tool to achieve a New Year’s resolution is to employ a process of gradually challenging standards that are well defined to increase your chances for positive outcomes. In short, set yourself up for success with a bulletproof strategy!
Decide where you want to be.
Let that sink in for a moment. Where do you really want to be? This means being honest with yourself. What do you want out of the upcoming year? Do you want to run a triathlon, be able to go on a hike with family or friends, or simply feel better?
Diversify your goals.
Set both process and outcome goals. Process goals are those where you have a high amount of control. For example, aim to have a positive attitude each time you show up at the gym. Outcome goals are those where you have little control. Since outcome goals are normally typified by social comparison, an example would be to win a 5k race. Competitive goals can increase motivation.
Attach a time frame.
Designate a date by which you will achieve each of your goals andtell a friend, family member or workout partner. Deadlines provide a clearly defined time table to help during periods of waning motivation.
Hire a professional.
Everyone needs a little expert help once in a while. Consider hiring a personal trainer, dietitian or life coach. From individual training appointments to semi-private sessions and group classes, there is a fitness style for everyone, and learning new techniques can make a world of difference in helping you set realistic and attainable goals.
It’s all about the journey.
Ask any successful individual what they remember the most. Was it the endless nights of practice and preparation honing their skill, or that exact moment in time they finally achieved their goals? The answer may surprise you. Remember, success begins and ends in your personal journey. The end result is simply a product of your journey.
There will never be a perfect time.
Do not wait for that right moment. It will never come. Sometimes, you must make things happen. Remember, success begins with a single solitary step into the unknown. Embrace it.
