Hazella Bake Shop holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Michael Kerrigone thought about postponing the festivities at Hazella Bake Shop in downtown Lebanon on Friday.

He didn't know if it was right to celebrate the shop with a visit from the Lebanon Chamber Ambassadors and a ribbon-cutting ceremony while people were evacuating their homes due to the wildfires just a few miles away.

In the end, Kerrigone, who operates the shop with his wife, Rebecca, and her daughter, Katherine Traeger, decided this was an opportunity to serve the community. So they chose to proceed with the event.

Katherine Traeger, the creative director for Hazella Bake Shop, said they had to scale back some of their planned activities for the celebration. But they decided not to reduce the amount of goods produced by their bakers at this time, even though it was unlikely to all be sold due to reduced traffic downtown.

Instead, Traeger said, they will be donating unsold items to firefighters, to families in need, and to the Lebanon Soup Kitchen.

They are also donating a percentage of their sales during this opening celebration to support families who had to evacuate their homes due to the wildfires, Traeger said.

Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, said the opening of a new business during these difficult times is a positive sign.

"It's amazing, with everything 2020 has given us that's bad, it's also given us gifts. So it means the world to see something positive going on down here," Grizzle said.

Michael Kerrigone grew up in the food service industry. His parents ran a delicatessen in Brooklyn, N.Y. and he was trained at the Culinary Institute of America.