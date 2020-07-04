Harrisburg's reverse parade a creative solution for odd times

HARRISBURG – The Fourth of July in this small town is typically a big deal, with a parade, fireworks and other events attracting thousands of people. But nothing’s typical during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Harrisburg residents adapted on Saturday with a “reverse parade.” The classic cars, ponies and floats that are normally included were still part of the parade. They just happened to be parked at homes decorated patriotically for Independence Day, and locals and visitors drove past to view them.

“You make the best out of it. You make lemonade,” said Lori McKay, a 1987 graduate of Harrisburg High School. McKay, now of Veneta, took part in the reverse parade at her childhood home with her mother, Betty Britton.

“I’ve lived in Harrisburg all my life and I’ve done the parade every year,” Britton said, and she wasn’t going to stop now. Her family’s parade float was parked out front and the duo enthusiastically waved to motorists.

Britton said she normally has about 50 family members at her house for Independence Day, but she kept the gathering to under 10 this year.

Phyllis Watson, 76, has lived in Harrisburg since 1970, and said the Fourth of July always acts as a sort of family reunion for the entire town. Class reunions for Harrisburg High School are usually planned around the holiday.

“I hope this (pandemic) is over before next year,” she said.

Watson’s 1936 Chevrolet pickup, “Chester,” is regularly part of the Independence Day parade. On Saturday, the rig rested on her front lawn along Highway 99E.