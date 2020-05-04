Harrisburg woman accused of using scissors as weapon in Albany robberies

A Harrisburg woman was accused of using scissors as a weapon during the course of two robberies at Albany convenience stores last week.

Rebeka Ann Parker, 34, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of attempted second-degree assault.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and Friday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the incidents.

The Thursday robbery occurred at American Market, where Parker allegedly stole beer, according to court paperwork.

The Friday robbery occurred at Towne Pump, 522 Pacific Blvd. S.W., at about 9:50 a.m., according to APD logs. Parker was arrested that same day, police logs indicate. She allegedly stole food and drink and attempted to assault a male at the store who tried to stop the theft, the charging document states.

The charging documents note that the alleged crimes occurred during a catastrophe or emergency — the novel coronavirus pandemic — and the stores were in areas impacted by the catastrophe or emergency.

A probable cause affidavit in the case was not available on Monday afternoon.

