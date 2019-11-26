Marcia Harnden, a captain in patrol and investigations for the Bellevue Police Department in Washington, has been selected as the next chief of the Albany Police Department.
Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson announced the decision Tuesday and said he has extended a conditional job offer.
"I received substantial input from police officers, city staff and community members," Troedsson said in a statement. "All of this information was used to help select from a field of four highly capable police professionals."
Troedsson also thanked the city of Albany for taking "such an active interest in the process and investing the time to send me your thoughts."
Harnden has been with the Bellevue department since 1993 and has previously served with the agency as lieutenant, corporal and public information officer.
She was among four finalists who underwent interviews and spoke at a public forum last week. The field also included Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department; Marc Denney, currently the police chief for the city of La Center, Wash.; and Shane McSheehy, captain of command operations for the Eustice Police Department in Florida.
A nationwide search yielded 29 applicants. The initial field was narrowed to 15 in October, then the final four.
Harnden succeeds current police chief Mario Lattanzio, who's set to retire at the end of January. Lattanzio was named chief in 2013, accepting the position after two decades with the Mesa Police Department in Arizona.
