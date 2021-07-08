Halsey teen charged with manslaughter for October car crash

A Halsey teenager has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of a 15-year-old caused by an automobile crash in October.

Cameron Dale McCormick, 18, was arraigned on an indictment in Linn County Circuit Court on April 26.

The crash occurred on Oct. 15, and 15-year-old Tanner Zehr of Halsey, a passenger in an SUV, sustained severe head trauma. He died on Oct. 20.

Zehr, his brother and two friends were on their way to Buffalo Wild Wings in Corvallis to celebrate two birthdays.

According to a report from the Linn-County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old driver of the 2008 GMC Acadia SUV failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve at the intersection of Smith Road and Creek Drive near Halsey. The vehicle struck several trees.

McCormick appeared in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and his next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

He was arrested by an LCSO deputy on April 16, but 10 percent of his $50,000 bail was paid to secure his release from the Linn County Jail that same day.

McCormick’s retained attorney, Paul Ferder, did not return a phone call from Wednesday seeking comment.

Second-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison.

