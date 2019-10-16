Library to host holiday craft event
The Lebanon Public Library will host a Faux Pumpkin Painting class for young people ages 9 to 14 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The library will provide assorted faux pumpkins and gourds for participants to paint and create a one-of-a-kind holiday décor.
Space and supplies are limited, and registration is required. Call 541-258-4926 to reserve a spot. This program is free and does not require a library card to attend. The library is located at 55 Academy Street.
This event is part of the ongoing Crafternoon program, which is supported by the Friends of the Lebanon Library. For more information about Lebanon Public Library programs and events, stop by the library’s circulation desk, call the library at 541-258-4926, or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.
Downtown Association to offer trick or treating
The Lebanon Downtown Association will present Downtown Trick or Treat on Main Street between Vine and Maple Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Lebanon Fire District is handing out glow sticks while DJ King Pak plays festive Halloween tunes at Rotary Square (Corner of Main and Grant Street). For the first time, a costume contest will be held at Strawberry Plaza starting at 1 p.m. Registration for this event will start at 11 a.m. with the cut-off at 12:30 p.m. A Haunted House presented by the MBVA Building will be open at 550 S. Main Street
The main street will be open to motorists, with traffic controls in place. For pedestrian safety, COMP-NW volunteers in orange vests will be stationed at each intersection between Vine and Maple Street. The City is providing event signage for motorists prior to entering downtown. If your business or organization is interested in passing out candy downtown, please contact Cassie Cruze at ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com.
