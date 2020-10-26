Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 26)

Ongoing
Downtown Albany Halloween Character Hunt. Pick up an entry form at the Albany Downtown Association, 126 SW Ferry St., or download it at https://bit.ly/35apbhv. Then search for the matches on window posters throughout downtown. Drop off the completed form at the downtown association by 5 p.m. Friday to be entered in a random drawing for a movie night prize basket at the Pix Theatre.
Today
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Downtown Albany Facebook Costume Contest, 3 to 5 p.m., Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. SE. Children in costume are invited to stop by and have an Albany Downtown Association volunteer take their pictures for the Facebook page. Photos with the most likes and shares will win a prize.
Tuesday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Downtown Albany Facebook Costume Contest, 3 to 5 p.m., Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. SE.
Wednesday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Downtown Albany Facebook Costume Contest, 3 to 5 p.m., Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. SE.
Thursday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Downtown Albany Facebook Costume Contest, 3 to 5 p.m., Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. SE.
Friday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Downtown Albany Facebook Costume Contest, 3 to 5 p.m., Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. SE.
Drive-Through COVID-19-Safe Halloween for Local Youth, 3 to 7 p.m., Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a safe drive-through Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Costumes are encouraged. At the end of the Halloween-themed tunnel show, a Halloween bag of prepackaged treats will be provided for each youth between the ages of 1 and 15. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves. Those attending cannot leave their cars at any time during the event. Face coverings must be worn when vehicle windows are open. Occupants of each vehicle must be members of the same household or living unit. No motorcycles or bicycles. No food or drink offered other than the bag of treats; no restrooms will be available; a hand sanitizing station and extra masks will be available. No admission. Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/rotarys-drive-thru-trick-or-treat-tunnel-tickets-125213881089.
Haunted house, 7 p.m. to midnight, Morningstar Grange Hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Halloween
Canceled: Trick-or-treating, downtown Corvallis.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
“Snuggles: Blue Moon Halloween Pop-Up Art Exorcism,” 1 to 5 p.m., 1460 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Work by multidisciplinary artist Johnny Beaver will be displayed outside in a large driveway space, weather permitting. If it is inclement, paintings will be inside a large, open double garage, presented loggia style. A collection of new visual works all created over the summer. Strict social distancing; masks required and provided free along with hand sanitizer. No admission.
"Trick or Treat Cruise-Thru," 3 to 6 p.m., Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Ages 1 to 15 can trick or treat from the safety of a car. Wear a costume. Candy, goodies, spooktacular decorations. Registration: 541-917-7777 or cityofalbany.net/parks/events, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
"Trunk or Treat," 5 to 8 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. The event will follow all COVID-19 mandates. The cars will all be decorated for Halloween. Information: 541-926-5291.
Haunted house, 7 p.m. to midnight, Morningstar Grange Hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
