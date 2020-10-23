Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 23)

Today
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany. Replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes. The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group, payable at the beginning of the tour. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Reservations: call or text 541-220-0421, or email info@monteithhouse.org.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Saturday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany.
Sunday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $10.
Monday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Tuesday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Wednesday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Thursday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Oct. 30
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Drive-Through COVID-19-Safe Halloween for Local Youth, 3 to 7 p.m., Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a safe drive-through Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Costumes are encouraged. At the end of the Halloween-themed tunnel show, a Halloween bag of prepackaged treats will be provided for each youth between the ages of 1 and 15. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves. Those attending cannot leave their cars at any time during the event. Face coverings must be worn when vehicle windows are open. Occupants of each vehicle must be members of the same household or living unit. No motorcycles or bicycles. No food or drink offered other than the bag of treats; no restrooms will be available; a hand sanitizing station and extra masks will be available. No admission. Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/rotarys-drive-thru-trick-or-treat-tunnel-tickets-125213881089.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Oct. 31
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
“Snuggles: Blue Moon Halloween Pop-Up Art Exorcism,” 1 to 5 p.m., 1460 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Work by multidisciplinary artist Johnny Beaver will be displayed outside in a large driveway space, weather permitting. If it is inclement, paintings will be inside a large, open double garage, presented loggia style. A collection of new visual works all created over the summer. Strict social distancing; masks required and provided free along with hand sanitizer. No admission.
"Trick or Treat Cruise-Thru," 3 to 6 p.m., Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Ages 1 to 15 can trick or treat from the safety of a car. Wear a costume. Candy, goodies, spooktacular decorations. Registration: 541-917-7777 or cityofalbany.net/parks/events, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
"Trunk or Treat," 5 to 8 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. The event will follow all COVID-19 mandates. The cars will all be decorated for Halloween. Information: 541-926-5291.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
