 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hailstorm could hit south Linn County and south Benton County
0 comments
breaking

Hailstorm could hit south Linn County and south Benton County

  • Updated
  • 0

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday afternoon that cautioned about a storm that could drop a half-inch of hail and bring 30 mph gusts over southeastern Benton County and southwestern Linn County.

The notice was issued at 3:26 p.m. by the agency.

Impacted communities include Monroe, Harrisburg, Halsey and Brownsville, as well as the I-5 corridor in southern Linn County.

The storm may produce small hail that covers the ground in some locations, impacting traffic and potentially clogging storm drains.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News