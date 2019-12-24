For the third year in a row, the Linn County 4-H clubs worked together to spread some joy at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
Several months of effort culminated in a visit to the home on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 4-H members brought hand-crafted Christmas stockings for each of the 154 residents at the home.
Andrea Leao, the 4-H agent for Linn County, said members of the Lucky Livestock 4-H club worked together to sew all of the stockings. Fittingly, they gathered on Veterans Day to work on the project.
Each of the county’s 4-H clubs held fundraisers to provide the funds to buy gifts to fill the stockings. The clubs also purchased supplies such as coffee, shampoo, body wash and activity books for each of the residential units.
“We work with Bess here at the veterans’ home to get an idea of what they need for the year,” Leao said. “Last Sunday, we got together and a bunch of these kids stuffed the stockings.”
The clubs visited the veterans’ home on a Wednesday afternoon because for many students that is an early release day from school. Those that came didn’t come alone. Many brought personal pets or animals from their farms dressed in holiday attire.
Audrey Storms brought Blanch, a Nigerian dwarf goat, adorned with a Christmas wreath and bow.
Josslyn Mallars was accompanied by Shorty, a border collie/corgi mix, who wore a collar of Christmas bells.
Addison Storms held on to a bunny, Nomeo, who appeared to dislike to the brisk wind.
One of the stars of the afternoon was Hamlet, a kunekune pig, who wore a bright red holiday sweater. His handler, Brooke Storms, said he tolerates clothing, but loves interacting with other animals.
The smaller animals were joined by several horses. They stayed out front at the veterans’ home and residents came out to see them and visit with the club members and parents.
Charles Minx, a United States Air Force Veteran who has lived at the home for about a year was one of the residents who came out to visit the animals.
He spoke with Addison Storms and learned that Nomeo previously had a companion named Juliet, but she had escaped to live in the wild.
Minx, who has a vast knowledge of classic film and worked in the television industry, said the veterans’ home is a wonderful place to live.
“It’s a great place. People are very nice and the food is good, what more could you ask for?” Minx said.
Rosie, a miniature horse, was allowed to enter the home and visit residents who were not able to go outside on the brisk afternoon.
“It’s just fun to give back to another generation. I think it makes them aware of the whole community and it’s so much fun,” Leao said. “It’s just a good all-around event. 4-H is about civic engagement and being mindful of your community and being aware of how you can help others.”
