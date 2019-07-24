The two bands which will headline this weekend's Guitars Under the Stars music festival are at opposite ends of their creative lives.
Lileac is made up of five children of Romanian immigrants Florin and Nineta Cristea. Siblings Sam, Aby, Melody, Ethan and Justin were the breakout stars of the CBS talent show "The World's Best."
"This is their first-ever national tour," said Guitars Under the Stars founder Jason Cripe. "They're selling out venues across the country. We're lucky to have them here in Lebanon."
Lileac will perform on Friday night on the main stage. A film crew will be on hand to gather footage for a documentary about the family's musical adventure. Cripe said young people in attendance will be encouraged to gather up front to provide an energetic backdrop for the performance.
On Saturday night the main act is Bobfalex, the creation of brothers Shaun and Marty McCoy. This band is retiring this fall and is currently on its final tour.
"We're opening a door for a new career for one band and helping another band say goodbye to their fans the right way," Cripe said.
There will also be a wide range of activities at the park, including a brew fest which will be held from 2 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a water slide and misting stations, fire dancers, a frisbee golf tournament and a car show.
Cripe is most excited about supporting local groups through the festival. The local robotics team will be on hand demonstrating its robotic t-shirt cannon. The Lebanon Community Swim Club will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers as a fundraiser for its programs and parents of members of the Explosion Dance Team will be working as servers with their tips going to support the squad.
Parking will be assisted by the Lebanon Middle School football team and the Lebanon Booster Club, with proceeds supporting both of those groups.
The concerts will run nightly until 11 p.m. The event will then shift into after-hours mode with acoustic performances going until 12:30 a.m. The venue will close each night at 1 a.m.
Larry Mitchell will play Friday's acoustic set with Lebanon artist James Wright featured on Saturday night.
Tickets are available online. Lebanon residents can receive a discount on admission and camping by entering the promo code LEB with their order.
