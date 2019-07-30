Heavy metal isn't Amanda McEntire's favorite genre of music.
But the 28-year-old from Seattle still traveled to Lebanon this weekend to take in the Guitars Under the Stars music festival with her father.
Her dad, Mike Collier of Toledo, Wash., loves the music of the 1970s and 80s in general and heavy metal in particular. He was drawn to the festival by the scheduled appearance of newcomers Liliac. The all-sibling band made a name for itself on the CBS television show "The World's Best" and is currently engaged on its first national tour.
"They play some good cover songs, some good 80s music," Collier said.
McEntire and Collier were among a large crowd which gathered for Liliac's show on Friday night at Cheadle Lake Park.
Lileac is made up of five children of Romanian immigrants Florin and Nineta Cristea. Sam (lead guitar), Aby (drums), Melody (vocals), Ethan (bass) and Justin (keyboards) put on an energetic show filled with crowd favorites.
Juli Rogina of Vancouver, Wash., was also impressed by Lileac.
"They're the Partridge Family of heavy metal," Rogina said.
Kim Smoltz of Cornelius said she was excited about the festival and thinks it has a great future.
"I think it will build. When Hairfest started it started out as one band in a parking lot and it grew and grew and grew. I think this giant potential. What I like is that there are two stages and different genres of music," Smoltz said. "It keeps everybody busy."
Festival organizer Jason Cripe said the crowds were enthusiastic but, as always, well behaved.
"I do believe we had, once again, a zero incident event. I think we had one trespass," Cripe said. "We are pleased again to have done another clean, family event."
Cripe said the move from a four-day event to just two days (Friday and Saturday) worked well, but he still hopes to bring back a free Thursday concert in the future.
"I miss that free Thursday, I really would like to do that for my community again. There's so many folks that don't get to experience a big concert sound."
Despite that absence, he felt this year's event was a clear success and he is looking forward to making it even better next year.
"This was good. I feel good about it," Cripe said.
