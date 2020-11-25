Growler Café copes with latest shutdown

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Growler Café was one of 12 local restaurants which took part in the Taste of Downtown tour organized by the Lebanon Downtown Association.
It served as a last hurrah for the dine-in experience before the latest COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Nov. 18.
“The shutdown that happened on Wednesday, that actually drove up the numbers a little bit,” said Cassie Cruze, the Main Street manager for the LDA.
Participants broke into small groups and spent 10-15 minutes at each of the participating restaurants, learning about their menus and local food sources. Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, took part in the tour.
“It was so much food, but it was so delicious,” Grizzle said. “We learned so much about those businesses. It was perfect, I loved it, They did such a good job.”
Under the new social distancing rules, restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in service until Dec. 2. Drive through, delivery and takeout are still allowed.
For Chris Borgmann, owner of the Growler Café, the latest shutdown is definitely frustrating.
“I’ve had trouble finding staff because of all of this. I finally have a good group. I feel like I’ve revved my engine up and I have to suppress it again,” Borgmann said. “It’s emotionally and mentally challenging to navigate that and also keep the morale up with my staff. The constant change is really taxing.”
Borgmann does not expect the rules to be relaxed on Dec. 2 and is already preparing to work through the holiday season with the prohibition on dine-in service in place. He believes state officials know this is the case, but they don’t want to announce it, so the initial two-week prohibition is just the start.
“It’s an easier way to swallow the pill,” Borgmann said.
Borgmann, working with family members, founded the Growler Café six years ago. The restaurant offers a wide range of craft brews as well as a distinctive menu. That combination has allowed the restaurant to create its own niche in the community.
“It’s not burgers and fries, not pizza. We were offering unique items to the public,” Borgmann said.
He said the timing of the first shutdown in March was lucky in some ways for the café. Two members of his kitchen staff had just left the restaurant and he hadn’t yet filled those positions. That saved him from having to lay off any of his kitchen staff.
He did have to lay off his serving staff, but the generous unemployment insurance system in place at that time cushioned the blow for them.
But the situation got trickier when the rules relaxed and limited dine-in service was allowed.
“I couldn’t argue with the fact my servers were making more staying at home than they were coming to work with half capacity,” Borgmann said. “There were fewer customers, fewer tables to make tips off of.”
In his experience, balancing the needs of the staff and the restaurant has been the most difficult part of a challenging year. For some members of his staff, the pause for the pandemic provided a natural opportunity to consider their goals in life and move in a different direction.
“It was a good time to make a change,” Borgmann acknowledged. “We lost a lot of people in our kitchen, which challenged us.”
But there were also opportunities for the restaurant. Early on during the pandemic, Borgmann greatly increased his advertising on social media. He knew that people were bored and were spending more time than ever looking at their phones, so he looked for ways to boost the Growler Café’s profile.
It worked.
“I feel like we captured a larger audience because we took advantage of the pause in everybody’s lives, looking for something to do. We’ve seen our numbers on social media grow. We still are continuing to see new customers, which means that marketing is working for us,” Borgmann said.
Thanks to the loyal support of its customers, the café is holding its own during this time. Borgmann said that while revenue is down, as would be expected, his labor costs have also gone down. It also helps that keeping things simple has always been his philosophy for the business.
“We started with used equipment, no air conditioning, an old Casio (stereo). We’ve always been bare bones, didn’t borrow a lot of money, so we’re kind of used to that,” Borgmann said. “We were blessed in lots of ways.”
The Growler Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To see the latest menu, go online to growlercafe.com.
