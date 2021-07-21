Grizzle to step down from council

Lebanon city councilor Rebecca Grizzle will step down from her post this fall.

The city of Lebanon on Thursday issued a press release advertising an upcoming vacancy in Ward 2 and requesting qualified residents to apply for the position.

In an interview Friday, Grizzle confirmed that she is the councilor who is vacating her position. She said that in February of this year she and her husband, Eldon, began the process of selling their home and moving to a new home. The new home is in Ward 3.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Grizzle is allowed to finish her current term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2024, but she believes stepping down is the right choice.

“This was always intended in my mind to be my last term anyway,” Grizzle said. “Let me step down and let somebody else finish this term and get some experience under their belt before they have to run. It was just time.”

She said her goals in running for election a year ago were to help the city get through the COVID-19 pandemic and to see a city manager put in place. The COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and Nancy Brewer has settled in as the interim city manager, so Grizzle felt comfortable stepping aside.