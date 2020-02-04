Rebecca Grizzle relied on her sense of humor to acknowledge the change in leadership for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
Grizzle, the organization’s new executive director, was the featured speaker Friday at the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch forum at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Grizzle shared some information about herself, noting that she is the youngest of seven children and a 1987 graduate of what used to be known as Lebanon Union High School.
She then lobbed a subtle jab at her predecessor, longtime Chamber of Commerce leader Shelly Garrett, who died April 16, 2019.
“I am the youngest chamber director we’ve had in decades,” Grizzle joked.
Grizzle had a close friendship with Garrett and acknowledged what a tremendous loss her passing represents to the community and to the organization.
The loss of institutional memory is profound.
“A lot of things were just in Shelly’s head,” Grizzle said. “She was great. There were a lot of things to do with the events that this chamber puts on that were successful because she was a great marketer and because she had the secret sauce.”
One of Grizzle’s goals this year is to create a manual for operating the chamber’s key events, such as the annual Distinguished Service Awards, the Biz Expo, and the golf tournament.
Grizzle, who is also a member of the Lebanon City Council, said she will also work with the board of directors to create a formal evaluation process for chamber events. The goal is to create a review process to judge the effectiveness of these events so that improvements can be made as needed.
But on the whole, Grizzle plans to continue with business as usual for the organization.
“If I can get through this first year and do some learning, that would be great,” Grizzle said. “There’s nothing that I’m going to do when I come in this first year to make a major change. I’m going to do a lot of status quo and a lot of listening and a lot of learning.”
This was the first forum lunch of the year and also served as an annual meeting. The group heard brief overviews from the leaders of the tourism, finance, greeters/ambassadors, education, and economic development committees.
The unanimous view is that the chamber, which has approximately 400 members, is on the right path.
“I’ve always known that the Lebanon Chamber was special. Especially if you are involved in other area chambers. There’s great chambers in this area and every chamber has its own flavor. Lebanon has our own distinct flavor of chamber and it works, and it’s really fun,” Grizzle said.
Grizzle joined the Lebanon Chamber Ambassadors in 1992 truly believes that building personal relationships is a crucial part of growing a successful business.
“People do business with people that they like and that they trust. This group develops a lot of like and a lot of trust,” Grizzle said.
The next chamber luncheon will be held Feb. 21. Dr. Thomas Steele, the medical director for Samaritan Supportive Services, will be the featured speaker.
