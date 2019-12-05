Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will be meeting with Corvallis voters on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Hawkins is on a short West Coast tour and his stop in Corvallis is supported by the Linn-Benton chapter of the Pacific Green Party.
Hawkins, who lives in Syracuse, New York, ran for governor of New York in 2010, 2014 and 2018 on a “green new deal” platform.
Hawkins is one of eight candidates seeking the Green Party nomination for president, with the national nominating convention set for July.
Hawkins already has been nominated as the presidential candidate of the Socialist Party of the USA.
More information on the Hawkins campaign is available at https://howiehawkins.us/. For more information on Hawkins’ Corvallis visit please call Mike Beilstein at 541-754-1858.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.