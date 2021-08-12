Great people, great products at the Millersburg Farmers Market

Although 95-degree heat kept several vendors from selling at the Aug. 4 Millersburg Farmers Market, customers still came to shop, eat, visit and linger over the offerings.
At the height of the growing season, most of the shoppers were searching for corn, peaches, curlicued English cucumbers and blackberries as big as your thumb, all to be enjoyed that evening. Vendors also offer grass-fed meats, eggs, canned goods, acai bowls, baked goods for both humans and dogs, honey, cotton candy, ice cream, popcorn, shave ice, coffee, cut flowers, herb and flower starts, houseplants and lavender products.
The market is in its first year. The season runs through Aug. 25; hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot of Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE.
“It ended up really nice,” organizer Bethanie Gambardella of Albany said of the market and its setting in the park. The owner of Gambardella Honey Farms had noticed she was delivering more of her honey to Millersburg than to any other town in the area. She got to thinking it would be nice if Millersburg had a farmers market, as the nearest grocery store is several miles away in Albany.
Several people responded to Gambardella’s Facebook post asking if anyone wanted to help her establish and run a market. “It was a big outpouring of enthusiasm,” she said. “We’re 10 women, and it’s phenomenal.”
The group “did some fishing” for a location, and decided to approach Millersburg City Hall in 2019. Although city government does not sponsor the market, permission was given to hold the event in the city park.
“And then COVID hit,” Gambardella said. But the quarantine gave the volunteer group time to plan and organize. Vendor applications poured in — “great people with great products,” she said. By the time June 2, 2021, rolled around, the market was ready to roll.
In addition to its variety of products, the market offers occasional extras such as live music and dance performances, yoga classes and raffles. The Aug. 18 event will feature a beach-party theme with a visit from Caesar the No Drama Llama, a retired 7-year-old Argentine grand champion show animal who now works as a therapy llama and has been featured in the Washington Post.
Local residents have two more Wednesdays to check out the market, but it will be back next year with the addition of more family and children’s activities.