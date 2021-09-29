Grass seed distributor guilty of concealing fraud scheme

In furtherance of the scheme, the Jacklin employee whom Claypool supervised arranged for ProSeeds to book sales diverted from Jacklin with mark-ups dictated by Claypool. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the bulk of these mark-ups were then kicked back to Claypool and the employee he supervised, adding that ProSeeds participated in the scheme with the aim of creating an overseas customer base.

Nevertheless, the company intended to and did conceal Claypool’s scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Claypool generated commissions on bogus sales of Jacklin’s own seeds back to Jacklin at a mark-up. On at least three occasions seeds were bought and sold back the same day before they ever left Jacklin’s facility, yielding a profit of $39,736.60, according to court documents.

From December 2018 to August 2019, ProSeeds reportedly booked twelve diverted and bogus sales, generating more than $474,000 in mark-ups on Jacklin seed. Although the bulk of the mark-ups went to Claypool and his subordinate, ProSeeds retained more than $78,000 in revenue from the transactions.