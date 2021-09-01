Grants provide summer boost to Boys & Girls Club

The Boy & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam has received a summer windfall of more than $200,000.
First, the club took home a $200,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. The funds were part of $41.2 million in OCF grants to groups in all 36 Oregon counties. The money is designed to specifically target summer learning and enrichment offerings, particularly for families who need financial help to participate.
“Given the crises over the last year, this summer has been a critical time to nurture and mentor children in our state,” said Max Williams, President and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “OCF is proud to have delivered much-needed support to disproportionately impacted families and communities across Oregon.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, which operates clubhouses in Lebanon and Sweet Home, also took home $15,000 in additional OCF grant money as part of a Nike community giving grant program.
Kris Latimer, the club’s executive director, said the $200,000 award is supporting scholarships — and offsetting operational costs — in both Lebanon and Sweet Home.
Latimer added that 100% of the children who attend the club receive some level of scholarship and 65% of the children the club serves live in households at 185% of poverty and below.
“The funds have allowed us to continue programming at low or practically no cost for hundreds of families,” she said, “while our ability to fundraise has been completely halted or very abbreviated due to the pandemic.”
“On average this summer,” Latimer added, “we have served nearly 200 elementary age children each day. Because of our unique partnerships with our school districts we will be able to carry some of this initial grant over into the fall to continue to provide scholarships when other support goes away.
“Throughout the summer months children at the (club) have participated in activities and programs designed to stem summer learning loss and provide enrichment.”
The extra $15,000 from Nike, Latimer said, went toward the Nike LEAP (Learning Through Enrichment Activity) summer program.
“This project served a smaller group of 24 targeted middle school age students in Lebanon and provided the funds for materials, supplies, personnel and transportation,” Latimer said. “Youth took part in a wide variety of activities that are either not common in our area or cost prohibitive due to required supplies or transportation.
“Activities included a trip to the Central Oregon Coast, several hikes at various locations, tennis lessons, a pinewood derby, a visit to Wings and Waves Waterpark, ultimate frisbee, kayaking, disc golf and lacrosse.”
The program culminated with a visit from Wheel Lab, a nonprofit based in Bellevue, Washington, which included learning how to disassemble and assemble a bicycle.
“Wheel Lab,” Latimer said, “inspires youth to think creatively and develop essential life skills, fine motor skills, and problem solving skills utilizing hands-on experience in a positive, safe, accessible environment that will increase their productivity in their community as safe, conscientious riders.”
Project participants cleaned and replaced parts of used bicycles and got to take them for a ride once they had been reassembled.
Latimer said that the grants also enabled the club to “enhance our enrichment programs and increase wages for our part-time employees.”
Latimer said that the two clubs, which serve children aged from kindergarten through sixth grade, are at maximum capacity. Ditto for their full-day child development center that serves kids ages 3 to 5. Fall spots, Latimer said, also are filling quickly.
“I am very proud of the team of professionals here at the Boys & Girls Club,” Latimer said. “Every day they put kids first and do the right thing. We are also deeply appreciative of the philanthropists who've supported us over the past 18 months.
“With little opportunity to carry out traditional fundraisers or engage with the community at large our financial situation would have been much different without their generous support.”
OSU Foundation
The foundation received two grants which total $223,605.
One grant, for $25,000, said Molly Brown, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, pays for the OSU-Cascades Summer Academy program, which provides ninth- to 12th-grade students access to pre-college immersion day camps in Central Oregon.
“Students get hands-on experience in two undergraduate programs available at OSU-Cascades, as well as some outdoor recreation adventures," Brown said. “Grant funds help pay for tuition assistance for students in underrepresented populations.”
The second grant ($198,605) is for OSU Extension’s Pathways to OSU (P2OSU) Summer Project, which serves a statewide audience and is located at the 4-H Center in Salem.
“The project is a comprehensive teen leadership program,” Brown said, “designed to mentor 120 high school youth from underserved audiences to deliver summer enrichment programming to 750 youth in grades K-8. Grant funds support camp staffing, busing, scholarships, and meals.”
Community Services Consortium
The group, which received $120,000 from the OCF, has served as a state-designated community action agency for the past 40 years. The agency offers programs and services mainly in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. The CSC’s mission is to overcome poverty in the region by connecting people with the tools and resources they need to build better futures.
The new funds will “have a variety of uses,” said Pegge McGuire, executive director. “We will be spending the funds to support several of our youth and family programs in all three counties. We don't have a detailed breakdown by county at the moment.”
Types of programs that will receive assistance include:
• Family community engagement activities to support family bonding, mental health, and wellness (e.g. OMSI field trips for families, entrance fees for community venues such as fairs, etc.)
• Youth program equipment purchases.
• Youth summer enrichment activities such as marine science center programs.
• Family stability supports for intergenerational family programs.
Oregon Ag in the Classroom
The foundation, based at Strand Agriculture Hall at Oregon State University, received $120,000 from the OCF. The foundation provides free curriculum, resources and training to K-12 educators and promotes using agriculture to teach science, math, history, nutrition and other subjects across existing curriculum.
“This summer,” said executive director Jessica Jansen, “we have been partnering with Precollege Programs at Oregon State University to facilitate an iINVENT camp for middle school students.
“In these camps, students are guided by OSU student mentors to help create an invention that solves challenges in agriculture. This summer we’ve been specifically looking at Oregon dairy farms and partnering with Oregon Dairy Ambassadors (also college students at Linn Benton/OSU) to learn more about dairy farming and design an invention that helps dairy farmers.”
The camps are available at no cost to participants. Camps have been held so far on the OSU campus, Albany, Sweet Home, Harrisburg and Lebanon. Philomath, McMinnville and Yachats also are on the schedule, Jansen said.
“Additionally,” Jansen said, “we plan to extend some of the resources to in-school and after-school programs this fall.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.