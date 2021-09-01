Grants provide summer boost to Boys & Girls Club

The program culminated with a visit from Wheel Lab, a nonprofit based in Bellevue, Washington, which included learning how to disassemble and assemble a bicycle.

“Wheel Lab,” Latimer said, “inspires youth to think creatively and develop essential life skills, fine motor skills, and problem solving skills utilizing hands-on experience in a positive, safe, accessible environment that will increase their productivity in their community as safe, conscientious riders.”

Project participants cleaned and replaced parts of used bicycles and got to take them for a ride once they had been reassembled.

Latimer said that the grants also enabled the club to “enhance our enrichment programs and increase wages for our part-time employees.”

Latimer said that the two clubs, which serve children aged from kindergarten through sixth grade, are at maximum capacity. Ditto for their full-day child development center that serves kids ages 3 to 5. Fall spots, Latimer said, also are filling quickly.

“I am very proud of the team of professionals here at the Boys & Girls Club,” Latimer said. “Every day they put kids first and do the right thing. We are also deeply appreciative of the philanthropists who've supported us over the past 18 months.