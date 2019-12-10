The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center is about to hire its first paid employee.
The center, which offers homeless individuals and others a safe place to congregate, snacks, mail service and document assistance, employment counseling and help with prescriptions, has been run since its conception on volunteer assistance.
But a grant of $24,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation will allow the center to hire an executive director. Aleita Hass-Holcombe, the volunteer coordinator for the center, said the application deadline is Dec. 20 and the group hopes to make a hire shortly thereafter.
“We are hoping to hire someone full-time,” Hass-Holcombe said. “I personally intend to continue with much of what I do now but will gladly turn over administration tasks like grant writing, keeping track of reporting deadlines etc.”
Hass-Holcombe said the group’s board also will be working with the new hire on long-term planning for the center, which on Thanksgiving Day celebrated its first anniversary on Southwest Fourth Street.
The grant to the drop-in center was among $124,000 in gifts awarded by the Oregon Community Foundation to nonprofits in Linn and Benton counties. Other grants were:
• $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis to improves services for youth in the 11-14 age with behavioral issues.
• $15,000 to the Greenbelt Land Trust to help pay for a development director who will be charged with diversifying revenue streams and expanding the donor base.
• $25,000 to the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation for construction of the Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services Center in Lebanon. The facility provides treatment services for adults struggling with drug and/or alcohol addictions.
• $40,000 to Trillium Family Services to assist a capital campaign aimed at replacing a building that houses Trillium’s secure adolescent in-patient program. The program services those 14 to 17 with extremely acute mental illnesses.
The local grants were part of the $10 million the Oregon Community Foundation distributed statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.