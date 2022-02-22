Property transfer for Sweet Home homeless encampment still delayed

Sweet Home's plans for a homeless camp site remain on hold amid cost-sharing concerns between the city and Linn County.

Linn County officials, which owns the property, also worry about the proximity to a proposed RV dump site. The topic came up again at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The 2.69-acre site is intended to house a collection of Conestoga-style huts built to store personal items and offer basic shelter for occupants. Named for its shape, the "knife lot" takes up a slice of the abandoned Sweet Home mill property acquired by Linn County through foreclosure.

While Linn County sold most of the mill property this month for eventual development, the knife lot remains a source of strife for Linn County and Sweet Home officials.

In December, Linn County commissioners voted to transfer the knife lot to Sweet Home. They withdrew the decision in January amid environmental and cost-sharing concerns.

Those environmental issues range from slag — a stony waste matter separated from metals — to petroleum residue from a logging truck facility, according to a study by environmental consultant firm Coles + Betts prepared for Linn County in January.

The knife lot also neighbors property set aside as an RV dump site by Linn County's Parks & Recreation Department. Linn County commissioners have wanted to reserve the site for RV owners only.

Sweet Home officials planned to develop the knife lot at no cost to the city with grant money from the nonprofit Family Assistance Resource Center.

Rising costs questioned

Rising costs, however, have put that plan in question in light of property improvements city officials say are needed.

Those improvements include streetlights, sidewalks or bike lands from 24th Avenue to the Family Assistance Resource facility, a wider driveway and a traffic separator. Water, cable and power lines round out the list, whose cost Linn County would split 50/50 with Family Assistance Resource.

Sweet Home Community and Economic Development Director Blair Larsen told Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday the knife lot development can proceed as planned.

But in a Thursday email to Sweet Home officials, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker worried that increased pedestrian access could attract unwanted users.

"We do not want the public, homeless or otherwise at the RV site," Tucker wrote. "It is intended for people who have paid to dump sewage and service their RV. No other public use."

Linn County's responsibilities, he wrote, are paving a wider driveway, a 4- to 5-foot-wide sidewalk or bike lane and a 2- to 3-foot traffic separator on the knife lot's south side.

Tucker wrote that it could take years longer to develop the knife lot if Sweet Home officials cannot secure a grant with Family Assistance Resource.

On Tuesday, Linn County commissioners reaffirmed their stance Sweet Home should submit a clear proposal outlining their costs, funding sources and what the city is requesting above its development code.

A 'gentleman's agreement'

For weeks, Linn County commissioners have entertained the idea of signing a nonbinding memorandum of understanding — a type of gentleman's agreement — with Sweet Home, spelling out what the city wants to build.

Linn County Commissioner Sherie Sprenger said on Tuesday she's wary of signing such a memorandum without cementing the future location of the RV dump site.

"My concern was signing an MOU until the die is cast from our parks department that they do indeed want a dump station there and not someplace else," Sprenger said. "I want to make sure that the MOU doesn't bind us to that dump station."

At Tuesday's meeting, Tucker said Linn County's transfer of the knife lot depends on whether Family Assistance Resource can offer homeless services. Otherwise, he said, the site would revert back to Linn County for the next 20 years under law.

"One of those things [Family Assistance Resource] has to do is housing the homeless or low income with this property," Tucker said. "I don't envision FAC failing."

Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

