Lebanon cop shortage so bad, chief may have to patrol streets

Lebanon could see its top cop behind the wheel of a patrol car instead of at the police chief’s desk after three officers recently resigned from the department and as many as seven others are considering resigning.

That was Lebanon Councilor Kim Ullfers’ warning to the City Council Wednesday night, Feb. 9, as departments in the mid-Willamette Valley struggle to keep and hire police officers.

The resignations took Ullfers by surprise. The situation is such, he said, that officers could burn out or endanger themselves responding to calls with little backup. Officers are facing having to work mandatory overtime to fill shifts.

The department's rosters leave little room for resignations.

“With a department of our size, that’s an unacceptable amount of folks,” Ullfers said of the three recent departures.

With warmer spring and summer months ahead — and with them an annual uptick in police calls — the department will need additional officers on the streets, Ullfers said.

According to his council biography, Ullfers was a sheriff’s deputy. He was appointed in October to represent Ward 2 to fill Rebecca Grizzle's following her resignation.

The staffing crunch

The city frequently has two officers patrolling its streets, Lebanon police Chief Frank Stevenson said.

Ullfers said Stevenson may have to join them: “Not only are his lieutenants going to be going out on patrol, but Frank’s going to reinvent himself as a patrol officer."

Crimes have become more violent in Lebanon with fewer officers to respond, Stevenson told the council.

“We’ve had homicides; we’ve had serious assaults,” he said. “It’s getting dangerous.”

One option Stevenson said he will consider is to shutter the jail. Typically, Lebanon police books people arrested on charges of misdemeanor crimes, such as burglary, at the city jail and keeps three beds open for those who violate their terms of parole and probation.

With no place to put those who he called low-level offenders, officers would cite and release some people they otherwise may arrest and book, he said.

Hiring hasn't been easy

The department is failing to attract new hires, Stevenson said, and losing existing officers to departments that can pay more and offer signing bonuses. Lebanon lost two officers to Oregon State Police. The third will become a firefighter, he said.

“Finding good folks is tough,” he said.

Officer pay starts at $56,880 in Lebanon. City Manager Nancy Brewer said that compares with similarly-sized cities. The city employs 14 patrol officers.

Ullfers said the city’s “gene pool” of potential hires is dwindling as fewer enter police work and those who already are certified and trained at other departments are moving to Salem or Eugene. Replacing officers hasn't been easy.

“How many did you interview?” Ullfers asked.

“Seven,” Stevenson said.

“How many would you hire?”

“None.”

The council mulled financial strings it could pull. Mayor Paul Aziz suggested the city consider offer hiring bonuses. Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Steinhebel proposed additional payments for officers who have been with the department more than several years, taking a cue from schools that have offered retention bonuses.

Councilor Jason Bolen, who represents Ward 3 and is a fire marshal and division chief at Lebanon Fire District, said the police shortage is not something the city can throw bodies at because there are no bodies to be found.

He said the problem for fire agencies and police elsewhere is one of quality of life.

“The cops of Frank's generation, the firemen of my generation who would fight, kick and scream over each other to get an overtime shift” are gone, Bolen said. “Unless they’re being mandatory, they don't take them — they have plans, they have families. They have things to do.”

Brewer said after the meeting that the city is otherwise staffed. Many in the city’s workforce are from the community and don’t tend to move elsewhere for pay, she said.

Whether the department increases pay, adjusts hours worked or makes other quality of life changes would need to be addressed through labor negotiations between that department and local officers’ union, Lebanon Police Association, Brewer added.

