WHAT IS LUBA?

Prior to LUBA's creation, land use appeals were heard by the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) and the circuit courts. LUBA was created to simplify the appeal process, speed resolution of land use disputes and provide consistent interpretation of state and local land use laws. The tribunal is the first of its kind in the United States.

The governor appoints the three-member board to serve four-year terms. The appointments are confirmed by the Oregon Senate. The board members must be members of the Oregon State Bar.

How LUBA appeals work: A notice of intent to appeal to the Oregon Land use Board of Appeals starts the clock on a series of 21-day deadlines for the case record to be gathered and the two sides to file briefs and rebuttals. Ultimately, the process will lead to oral arguments before the three-member board in Salem. Such a session in any of the three city of Corvallis case under appeal likely is months away