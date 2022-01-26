Kristof bid for Oregon governor supported by two former secretaries of state

Two Democrats who served as Oregon Secretary of State are formally supporting Nick Kristof's eligibility to run for Oregon governor from the same party.

Bill Bradbury and Jeanne Atkins supported Kristof in court briefs filed on Tuesday. Bradbury held the office from 1999 to 2009 and Atkins served from 2015 to 2017.

The former New York Times columnist has filed as a Democrat nominee in the 2022 elections. Current Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled him ineligible, in large part because he registered and voted in New York while working for the Times. Fagan is also a Democrat.

"In reviewing a candidate's proof of eligibility for office, a secretary should give the candidate the benefit of all favorable inferences and resolve any doubt in the candidate's favor. The inquiry should be more generous, less rigorous, than was shown to Kristof," said the filing, which argued qualifying residency is broader than voter registration.

Kristof has appealed the ruling to the supreme court, arguing he was raised in Oregon and always considered the state his home.

The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case November 2022. The constitution and state law do not define the term "resident."

Kristof's final brief is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17.

The decision also may affect the voting rights of other Oregonians who have multiple residences they do not consider their homes. Atkins told the Portland Tribune she is concerned the ruling might adversely affect people who register to vote while temporarily living away from what they consider their home — sometimes even out of state.

"Many people do have dual residencies, and although they can't cast ballots in both places, I know I have argued that they can legitimately choose one or the other. Would that be inconsistent with the position taken by the Secretary in Mr. Kristof's case? It sounds like it," Atkins said in an email.

