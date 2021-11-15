Governor candidate Gomez to speak in Albany

Oregon gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez will be speaking in Albany on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17 as part of the Linn County Republican Women’s monthly gathering.
Gomez announced her candidacy earlier this year and has visited the mid-valley several times – once on a tour of the Palm Harbor Homes factory in Millersburg and again during a Benton County Republicans meeting in Corvallis with several other GOP candidates for governor.
The Medford-based candidate runs a microchip manufacturing business in Southern Oregon.
The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Cascade Grill, 110 Opal Court in Albany.