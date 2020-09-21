Good Words (Sept. 21)

Company provides support for children, families
Thank you to Weyerhaeuser for support of the children and families at Old Mill Center for Children and Families by providing safety and educational tools, as well as assisting with technological access.
Services are primarily conducted online in this era of the pandemic, and low-income families tend to lack basic tools. With support, families have more skills to cope with life circumstances.
Kusra Kapuler
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Residents collect supplies for firefighters
I’d like to acknowledge the selfless efforts of two Linn County residents, Jan Duncan-Bledsoe of Lebanon and Becky Silbernagel of Mehama, who, on their own initiative, are collecting and distributing supplies to the firefighters battling the blazes which are devastating areas of Linn County.
These two women are collecting much-needed personal supplies (work gloves, WaterWipes, lip balm, eye drops, etc.) for those on the fire line. Their actions epitomize the spirit of togetherness exhibited by Linn County citizens in this time of danger and loss.
Douglas Bauer
Albany
Club gives grant to fund prescriptions
Samaritan Health Services is not alone in its mission to build healthier communities together. We have many community partnerships that are critical to the success of this mission.
One of those important partnerships is with Soroptimist International of Albany, an organization as dedicated to the health of our community as we are, and they demonstrate that in many different ways.
Our patients in Linn County will benefit especially from SIA’s recent grants to Albany InReach Services and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
The $30,000 SIA granted to these services will aid our clients at InReach, who will receive generic prescriptions through these funds. Our hospice program will be able to provide additional services to our patients and their families, such as in-home care, music and massage therapy, and funds for pet-related expenses.
Thank you as well to everyone who participated in SIA’s annual Walk for the Cause event last fall, which made these generous funds possible. We look forward to an even bigger Walk for the Cause virtual event happening Oct. 2 through 4!
It has been an honor to partner with an organization like SIA for more than 25 years, and we look forward to many years ahead of great work together.
Jennifer Stanaway
Albany General Hospital Foundation
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
