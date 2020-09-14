Good Words (Sept. 14)

Gleaners thank Siletz tribes
The members of Philomath Community Gleaners would like to thank the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for its donations of $2,000 for the second and third quarters of this year, for a total of $4,000, to be spent on food from Linn Benton Food Share and other sources.
The tribe’s support has been very important to our group, particularly in these COVID-19 times when our usual fundraising events such as bake sales are not possible.
Our group currently consists of 344 members, including 73 adoptee households and 103 children under 18. Gleaner distributions have become even more important to many families due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
Ann Morgan
Philomath Community Gleaners
Generous support is overwhelming
We Care is overwhelmed by the generous support of 100 People Who Care.
From its generosity and unique concern for our community, We Care will be able to assist more low-income people with their housing, transportation and other needs, beyond what otherwise could have been met. Benton County residents are fortunate to have this compassionate group of altruistic people who understand the power of collective will.
Lyn Martin
We Care (Corvallis)
Volunteer recognized for service
Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers would like to thank and recognize Sue Bowman for the many years she has been a volunteer, answering the phone in the office, helping people in need of assistance and serving as a member of the VIC Board.
She was recently recognized as Caregiver of the Year for her many contributions. In all capacities, Sue’s warm and generous attitude never failed to make everyone’s load feel lighter. She served as secretary (for many years!) and president of the board, and her experience working as secretary to the Oregon State University president brought greatly appreciated skills to the board. But more than that, Sue became a valued friend to board members and clients alike.
Thank you, Sue for your amazing smile and the words “Sure, I can do that,” which always greeted a request for help. God bless you on your next chapter!
Judy Miller
Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers (Corvallis)
Foundation gives thanks for grant
The Albany Public Schools Foundation would like to extend a huge thank-you to Todd Construction for donating $10,000 in support of distance learning grants for Albany schools.
The foundation will be providing a total of $55,000 in support of Albany schools. Thank you, Todd Construction, for helping make this possible!
Claire Muscutt
Albany Public Schools Foundation
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
