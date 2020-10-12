Good Words (Oct. 12)

Firefighters thank community for response to wildfires
First, we would like to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to all who have lost homes or property to the fires.
Please know that we all grieve with you.
We want to sincerely thank everyone who provided food, water and financial assistance to our firefighters. Incidents of this type are both demanding and stressful, so your aid to our emergency responders was gratefully accepted. You are all amazing!
Not only are we grateful for your support, but also for your assistance to your fellow community members that needed to evacuate. Your ready response assisted those in shelters with necessary food, clothing, and evacuation of pets and large animals. Your outpouring of care and generosity has been overwhelming.
We wanted you to know how much you are appreciated and how your donations have helped those in need. Without any request from our emergency services team, our community saw the need and went into action, providing all the necessary food and supplies to keep our fire teams out on the line. For that, we want to thank you and tell you your support made the difference.
We recognize we live in a community that is more like a family. This area is full of the most generous people in the state, where all the local restaurants, businesses and citizens saw a need and stepped forward to fill that need. To say we are grateful is an understatement; you have our thanks and our respect. Your support has shown that our communities are a great place to live and work!
The board of directors, fire chief and firefighters of the Gates Fire District, the Jefferson Fire District,the Lyons Fire District, the Scio FireDistrict, the Stayton Fire District and the Sublimity Fire District
Stone Soup is grateful
Stone Soup salutes our community volunteers who continue to care for our hungry diners, enabling us to serve a full meal every day, with 14 meals over four meal sites each week.
Many volunteers work outside in spite of COVID-19, heat, smoke, cold and rain. Other volunteers serve meals, recruit volunteers, work on grants and tabulate our data. They are all fantastic.
And we salute our meal site hosts: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, First Christian Church and the South Corvallis Food Bank. Each of them provides us with serving and storage space free of rent and utilities. Without their support we could not function. Learn more at www.stonesoupcorvallis.org.
Thank you, Corvallis.
Sara Ingle
Stone Soup Corvallis
Clubs provide $18,000 to Meals on Wheels
Rob Thurston of the Rotary Club of Corvallis, presented an $18,000 grant to Meals on Wheels on Oct. 1 to help MOW provide daily meals to older adults, people with disabilities and other medically fragile people in the tri-county area (Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties).
The program also provides a friendly visit and wellness check on the housing, health and other conditions of people receiving meals. The regional MOW program reaches 1,300 people and provides 23,000 meals per month.
The Rotary Club of Corvallis partnered with the Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, the Albany Rotary Club, The Rotary Club of Greater Albany, the Rotary Club of Philomath and the Rotary Club of Newport to obtain a matching grant from Rotary International to help fund the project.
The Rotary grant will greatly assist MOW with addressing the surge in demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, accentuated by the fire and smoke emergencies. MOW clients are limited by mobility, health conditions and other impediments from getting to grocery stores and accessing nutritionally balanced meals.
Meals on Wheels is a program of Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments.
Again, thanks to Rotary for this wonderful contribution.
Anita Lengacher
Meals on Wheels (Albany)
