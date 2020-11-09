Good Words (Nov. 9)

Clinic donates pet food
This letter is being repeated to correct an error.
Heartland Humane Shelter and Care would like to extend a big thank-you to Eastgate Veterinary Clinic for its donation of a substantial amount of Hill’s pet food.
Eastgate designated Heartland as the recipient of a donation reward earned from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This is yet another example of how Eastgate Veterinary Clinic, Ark Animal Hospital and Willamette Veterinary Hospital support Heartland’s mission of caring for animals in need. We are so very appreciative of their support!
Susan Wechsler
Corvallis
Thank you to all who participated in auction
On behalf of everyone at SafeHaven Humane Society, we would like to extend a huge thank-you to all who donated, shared and placed bids during our first-ever virtual auction, Rescue Roundup from the Homestead, which ended on Oct. 17.
This is SafeHaven’s largest annual fundraising event and helps make it possible to care for and find homes for 2,500-plus animals each year.
Between the online auction and the Paws for the Cause campaign, our community raised an incredible $146,769 to support the care of our homeless pets and the continuation of many needed programs: programs including Humane Education, Pet Therapy for Seniors, Meals on Wheels, Pet Food Pantry and other community outreach opportunities benefit as a result of the generosity shown by our supporters.
We are grateful to the hundreds of community members who stuck by us through this change in format and without hesitation still showed up for the animals to bid on more than 200 items donated by members of the community, and who made generous donations in support of the fundraiser. We wish we could list each one by name.
We would especially like to acknowledge and thank our presenting sponsor, Rebecca Swanson and The Swanson Agency, and a special thanks to our other generous sponsors: Al and Dixie Sullivan, Albany Box Company, Central Willamette Credit Union, Chris Scariano with Edward Jones, CoEnergy Propane, Dave & Darlene Chambers, Doug Healy, Healing Motion Physical Therapy, Healy & McCann PC, Hendrix Heating & Air Conditioning, J&J Electric, Laura Gillott Home Team, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, Linn Veterinary Hospital, Mike’s Heating & Air, No Dinx, North Albany I.G.A., Powell Construction, Republic Services, Schmizza Public House, Smith Glass, Spirit Espresso and Xtreme Graphx.
Rescue Roundup from the Homestead was a success thanks to you. Without such strong community support, SafeHaven Humane Society could not fulfill its mission of finding homes, opening hearts and educating minds.
Sara Girres
SafeHaven Humane Society (Albany)
