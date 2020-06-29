Good Words (June 29)

Good wishes and thanks
Our Corvallis Police Chief Jon Sassaman will be retiring at the end of June. The Race Matters Committee of First Congregational United Church of Christ is thankful for his thirty-two years of service to the Corvallis Police Department. Most of all, we are grateful for his partnership with the NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch.
When approached by the NAACP organization six years ago, Sassaman was willing to listen and learn. Our police department now has people of color on all hiring and training committees. Sassaman has focused on diversity and community input to strengthen our police department. In 2016, the NAACP organization presented him with the first D. Joan Collison Distinguished Service Award, which acknowledged commitment to work for justice with equity and balance in the community.
We wish Chief Sassaman all the best in retirement and welcome Nick Hurley as the incoming Police Chief. We know that Hurley will carry on the department’s diversity efforts, for there is still much to do to ensure equity and justice in law enforcement and other community policies.
Tammy Skubinna
Caroline Zaworski
Eileen Marma
Race Matters Committee
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Corvallis
Grateful for assistance
Thank you to Benton Community Foundation and United Way for their generous support of our programs at the Old Mill Center for Children and Families. The assistance during the unexpected crisis of COVID-19 by the Benton Community Foundation is truly a gift. We are grateful to have help with digital technology that connects staff at Old Mill with the population we serve. United Way Funds will help to continue offering scholarships to youth in need of mental health services and provide ongoing outreach services for children and families so that they are able to maintain resiliency and strength in a challenging time.
Thank you again for your kindness and support.
Kusra Kapuler and Bettina Schempf
Old Mill Center for Children and Families, Corvallis
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.