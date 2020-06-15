Good Words (June 15)

Club encourages youth programs
The Rotary Club of Corvallis recently donated $575 in food, cleaning supplies and cash to the Jackson Street Youth Shelter to support their services to area youth.
Rotary Club members Heidi Glunz, president Dave Bucy and president-elect Dr. Michael McDonald worked with Jackson Street Youth Donor Stewardship Manager Hannah Brown to identify what was needed and then donated the food, cleaning supplies and cash to the Jackson Street Youth Shelter on May 7.
The Jackson Street Youth Services provides youth a safe place to live and resources that get them on the road to a better life. The program serves Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties and was founded to fill a gap in local support services for housing homeless youth. They rely on donations and partnerships from throughout the region to give youth in crisis a stable future.
The Rotary Club of Corvallis encourages community support of programs providing care to local young people.
Lee Strandberg
Corvallis
Stone Soup celebrates unusual gift
Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc., celebrates a most unusual gift from Kenny Reynolds of Reynolds Century Farm, Corvallis: He gave us the contents of Baja Fresh restaurant, which closed in December.
Lots of supplies were available for meals to go, which we are serving during the pandemic, as well as specialized restaurant equipment, food staples and cleaning supplies. We also got a shredder and a printer.
We invited other agencies to join us, and Philomath Gleaners gained two fantastic rolling stainless-steel counters. Safe Camp and Unity Shelter gained a big stainless sink and counter, as well as stainless shelving and a lot of miscellaneous kitchen equipment. Housing First got a security system.
Thank you to Kenny Reynolds for gifts that will last for years.
Sara Ingle
Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.
Old Mill Center receives grants
Old Mill Center for Children and Families thanks Zonta International of Corvallis and the Benton Community Foundation for two recent grants.
The Zonta grant provides generous support for Madres Unidas, a group of Hispanic mothers that meets regularly at Old Mill Center to strengthen the moms, their families and our community. The Benton Community Foundation will support transportation for children and families served at our Monroe Relief Nursery site. Services aim to prevent child abuse and prepare children for kindergarten through age-appropriate social development and learning.
These grants will truly make a difference for local children and families from diverse backgrounds.
Bettina Schempf
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Award provides assistive devices
Developing accessible programs is central to the mission of the Benton County Historical Society, which operates the new Corvallis Museum (opening to be determined) and the historic Philomath Museum.
Even though the Corvallis Museum opening is delayed, we are developing an audio guide tour program to accommodate deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors, as well as those with limited vision, thanks to a grant award from the OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation. While assistive listening devices accommodate people with hearing or visual impairment, everyone can potentially benefit from their use in the Corvallis Museum. Thank you, OSU Folk Club!
Laura Young
Benton County Historical Society (Philomath)
Thank you, library staff
A wholehearted thank-you to the staff of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library for all they’ve done to make life a bit easier during the pandemic.
These dedicated and resourceful professionals have researched and launched virtual access to materials and activities we normally enjoy at the library.
Virtual events such as book club meetings and story time, links to resources such as learning from home support, the virtual summer reading program and much more can be accessed without ever leaving your home. Locating and acquiring these services for our library takes time.
Staff has done this while dealing with the pandemic in their own lives. There are many challenges to providing the services, materials and events virtually from our library. The staff has done all this with creativity and thoughtfulness, keeping Benton County connected with our beloved library. Thank you all for your dedication and sacrifices.
Stefani McRae-Dickey
Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
Grant to fund fire prevention, safety training
Our Park Avenue neighborhood would like to thank Tracy Oulman and the city of Corvallis for accepting our proposal to be funded by a Neighborhood Empowerment Grant.
Because of COVID restrictions we cannot use the funding, immediately, for the intended purpose of fire extinguisher and fire prevention/safety training. We hope to coordinate with the fire department to assist with this training when group activities can resume.
Nancy Rohn
Corvallis
