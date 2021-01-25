Good Words (Jan. 25)

Thanks for the lights
Thanks to all my neighbors who have left some of their holiday lights up through January.
Several people are out walking at night — coming home from work, exercising dogs — and the glow of the lights helps to dispel the dark and rainy gloom of the winter nights. Much appreciated!
Cathy Peltier
Corvallis
Grateful to caring providers
The staff at the Regent Independent Living Center in Corvallis deserve a huge thank-you and recognition for helping my mother, Paula, live the last seven years of her life in a community of caring providers.
Cheryl, Sarah, Kiersten, Vida, Mary, Roman, the chef, the housecleaners, the student food servers all work together to support elders like my mother to live fully as long as they can. Even with the COVID-19 lockdown, they made special efforts to keep them creatively engaged, connected and safe. Much appreciated! A huge thank-you to Dr. Mark Rampton, Corvallis Family Medicine, for home visits, special care and extra support in the final days of her life.
He is such a compassionate, kind man who has been our family doctor for over 30 years! Our family is very grateful for his help.
Wolfgang Dengler
Corvallis
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.