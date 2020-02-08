Good Words (Feb. 8)

Christmas Storybook Land thanks volunteers, donors
The 43rd Christmas Storybook Land presentation welcomed 37,000 visitors who donated a total of 27,800 food items for Fish of Albany food pantry.
This spectacular success is due to two extraordinary groups: our hardworking volunteers and our generous donors.
Many thanks to 545 adult and teen volunteers who participated in setup, operation of the two-week event, and scene take-down. Their help was indispensable to breathing life into this beloved Albany tradition. Then more than 130 business and private donors of goods, services and cash made the winter wonderland possible.
This season’s stellar donors include the Linn County Fair & Expo Center for providing the venue; Weyerhaeuser for sharing its thinning-operation trees; J & H Trucking for a renovated 53-foot storage semi-trailer; and Clayton Homes for materials to build a new Santa House.
Also, Best Pots for providing restrooms for our guests; Sunbelt Rental for two forklifts to save the backs of volunteers; Republic Services for a 30-yard dumpster grant to provide a clean environment; Al’s Sweeping Service for venue sweeping; and Buena Vista Arbor Care for chipping trees for recycling. East Albany Lions donated $1,000; Spring Hill Women’s Association fundraised $2,174; Larry & Jean Gelbrich’s Trust donated $5,000; plus many others listed at christmasstorybookland.org.
Their contribution to this free, family event is so appreciated by us and thousands of visitors.
Joyce Moreira
2019 Christmas Storybook Land Board (Albany)
Efficient volunteers help take down display
Kudos to our community volunteers with their efficiency in putting away the 200-plus display pieces of the Pastega Christmas Display.
You came; you worked; and we conquered (quickly)!
Unsung hero recognition to Kelly Sheaffer, Harvey and College Hill students for gathering and distributing food donations, Foress Sign for traffic management equipment, Starker Forest’s Marc Vomocil for creating salmon habitat with the trees, Republic Services’ Brandi Hall for container donation, Jackson Luck Enterprises for trailer storage space, and Philomath Rental for forklift and delivery services.
You are all key components to creating a successful community display. We appreciate your support!
Ken Pastega
Corvallis
We Care thanks businesses who care
During the past year, the following businesses helped We Care provide emergency financial assistance to 266 households in Benton County.
The households were most often our working poor, about half families with children. The one-time financial assistance supported by these business helped members of our community move through an immediate crisis toward a more stable and sustainable future.
On their behalf, we thank Devco Engineering, Duerksen and Associates, J.D. McGee Inc., MCH Project Strategies LLC, NW Environmental Design, Oak Park Apartments, and The Village Builder.
Lyn Martin
We Care Board of Directors (Corvallis)
Rotary helps children through grant
The Assistance League of Corvallis would like to thank the Corvallis Rotary Club After Five for a community grant of $1,000.
Each year we receive requests for new clothing and shoes for more than 1,000 local school children. This grant will specifically help us to provide new shoes through our signature philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The generosity of Corvallis Rotary Club After Five will help us fulfill our goal of encouraging school attendance and increasing self-esteem for local students. We are very grateful for your support!
Lynne Schauble
Assistance League of Corvallis
