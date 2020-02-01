Family and friends appreciated
We, the family of Fred Pockrus, who passed away in December of a glioblastoma brain tumor, would like to express our sincere appreciation to the kind family and friends in our lives who offered their support in a variety of ways throughout the challenging journey of Fred’s illness.
Thank you to Brent, Evan and Larry, who took time to take Fred out fishing in his own boat. The delicious meals that were brought out and shared were much appreciated; thank you. Vicki, Kathy, Laura and Lynda, to name just a few, but those not specially named are just as appreciated. A heartfelt thank-you to Kathy, who hosted a gathering of friends and family so we could all spend a day together.
Special thanks to Rodney and Sharon, who fixed Fred’s favorite recliner so it was easier for him to stand up out of. Thank you both, Ron and Vicki, for taking Fred out on fishing trips and adventurous outings. The ramp Tony and Emily lent us was very helpful in allowing Fred to easily get in and out of the house; thank you.
The entire team at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice was invaluable for the compassionate care they provided not only for Fred, but for the entire family. A special thank-you to his hospice nurse, Carrie, who went above and beyond to advocate for Fred, as well as providing random acts of kindness; he loved the pumpkin pie you gave him!
And when Fred’s final days were upon us, Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home provided the family with such kindness as they gently guided us through a difficult process. Thank you all for your heartfelt support.
Forever thankful.
The Pockrus Family
Albany
It takes a village
Christmas Storybook Land delivered another fabulous season of holiday delights!
From all of us at Fish of Albany, Inc., we thank you for your dedication and effort. The food items collected each year benefit our food bank. This year, 27,796 items were donated! A huge thank-you also goes out to all the volunteers who helped organize, pick up and sort the food donations. It takes a village to put on such a large event — our village did a tremendous job. Here’s to 2020!
Holly Ryan
Fish of Albany, Inc.
Club appreciates those who bought pies
The Corvallis Kiwanis Sunrisers would like to thank the community and businesses that helped make this year’s Kiwanis Pie Sales a huge success:
Benton County Credit Union; Brian Martin of Mortgage Express; Crystal Lake Storage; KGAL Radio and KLOO Radio; Les Schwab on Ninth Street; Lissa Perrone, director of business affairs, Oregon State University; Margie Tout; Michael Krasilosky and Kelly Widener of Team K Realty; NW Boomer & Senior News; Sno-Temp; Sue Long and Katie Gillett of Sue Long Realty; and Town & Country Realty.
Thanks to everyone, we are able to continue to reinvest all the proceeds to support youth in our community with the purchase of books to give to youth, buddy benches for elementary schools, support for youth chess tournaments, Scouting and so much more.
Hope to see everyone again next year!
Cheri Galvin
Corvallis Kiwanis Sunrisers
Companies brightened holidays for many
Old Mill Center for Children and Families wants to thank the businesses and organizations that assisted us in providing help to children in need this past holiday season through our Secret Santa program.
All Pro Property Services, Adore Salon, Aspire Design Salon, Combat Construction, Consumers Power Inc., Fiserv, Good Earth Pest Company, Ironhead Roofing, Pastega Coffee Roasters, P.E.O.-AR, Raw Hair Society, Samaritan Ambulatory Infusion and Stoneybrook Village Owners’ Association donated gifts of clothing, gift cards and toys for 10 or more local children.
We are so grateful for the generosity of these organizations, their employees and their patrons and to the individual community sponsors who made holiday wishes come true for 460 children and their families.
Mary Beth Earley
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
