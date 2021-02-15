Good Words (Feb. 15)

Kudos to reporter, newspaper
Kudos to Jennifer Moody! She did an outstanding job on the “Black in Oregon” article of Feb. 4.
I would like to thank the Gazette-Times, the Oregon Black Pioneers, the city of Philomath and the Benton County Historical Museum as well. This effort serves as a great reflection of collaboration and a spirit of unity in our community.
Both Jennifer’s coverage and the exhibit are very tangible ways to honor Black History Month, which is February. It really helped get the word out to the mid-valley. An amazing museum exhibit is valuable only if people come see it and learn from it. I am certain your coverage will encourage people to come see Black in Oregon.
Everyone is invited and welcome. My hope is that by learning about the past, it will make us all more understanding and tolerant in the future.
Eric Niemann
Philomath
Thank-you to participants
A heartfelt thank-you to our community members who participated in the Adopt-a-Family Program this holiday season.
Forty families totaling 88 kids and teens were given toys, winter clothes and basic essentials. Toys for Tots of Polk County provided three toys per child. Community members, Boys & Girls Club board members and staff added to the gifts and provided winter clothing for each child.
In addition to gifts, funds were donated to our full-day Essential Childcare Scholarship Fund to help families pay for and access our all-day care program, which provides academic, social and emotional learning support and opportunities. Thank you again to all those who participated to give youth in our community a little extra holiday magic. The smiles and happy tears expressed the gratitude for the generous spirit of the holiday season.
Helen Z. Higgins
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
