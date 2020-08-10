Good Words (Aug. 10)

First-class care at hospital
A special thanks to all the nurses, assistants and doctors at Samaritan Albany General Hospital for the first-class medical care I recently received as a stroke victim in the emergency room and as a patient on the second floor.
They were very kind and gracious to me in my helpless condition. I could not have been in a better place for medical treatment during my recovery before I was transferred to the skilled care unit at the Mennonite Home.
May God bless you and reward you for your excellent care. We are very fortunate and blessed to have such a first-class hospital here in the Albany community.
Louie Lehman
Albany
Lebanon will miss bookstore owners
The Staneart family, owners of Think Brain Candy bookstore in Lebanon, are retiring.
They bought the business from Jan Kern four years ago.
I have appreciated and enjoyed their services, books, programs and conversations. The bookstore has served as a cultural center for the community. I will miss them.
JonLee Joseph
Lebanon
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.