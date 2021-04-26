Good Words (April 26)

Thanks to all who built desks and chairs

Last November the Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild undertook a challenge to build 20 desks and chairs for first- through third-grade students who were learning from home.

We were much encouraged when the Hardwood Center and Home Depot immediately stepped up to donate much of the material that would be needed.

By February, the guild had built 29 desks and 23 chairs. In addition, five lap desks were built and delivered to Corvallis-area students. Once the original challenge had been met, some material remained. Some of the additional desks and chairs were resized for younger and slightly older students.

Thank you to the Hardwood Center, Home Depot and the many members of the guild who participated in the challenge. There were also a few non-Guild members who participated; special thanks are due to Dick Oughton, who provided NC-milled templates for chairs.

Dan Youngberg

Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild (Corvallis)

