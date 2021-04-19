Good Words (April 19)

Many worked to present virtual concert
The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society presented a virtual Children’s Concert in February of this year.
Generous support from the Philanthropy Committee of Starker Forests, Inc., and Jadwiga Giebultowicz, along with prior-year donations from Rich Carone and the OSU Folk Club, were vital contributions to this special event. Very special thanks go to Sally McBride, whose ongoing support for this special concert means so much to us and the students who attend.
The Children’s Concert is normally presented to a full house of Benton County fifth-graders by the entire symphony orchestra, at the LaSells Stewart Center. However, given the restrictions caused by the pandemic, a small group of dedicated musicians practiced outdoors, masked and six feet apart, in the university’s Student Experience Center plaza (much of it in very cold and wet weather).
A recording of the concert was made in the plaza, then sent to all fifth-grade teachers, along with accompanying lesson plans, for virtual sharing with their students. We deeply appreciate the support of our community in enabling the symphony society to provide our young people with this fun and unusual opportunity to study and listen to classical music.
Carol Mason, president
Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society (Corvallis)
Kudos to those running vaccination clinic
Kudos to SamHealth, Oregon State University and the many volunteers who made it so easy to get vaccinated at Reser Stadium.
Thank you all.
Linda Pillsbury
Philomath
Full steam ahead — awesome!
I was very excited to read about the commitment to move forward with holding the 2021 Linn County Fair.
This is the type of article that should be the page 1 headline, above the fold, as it is very encouraging news indeed.
Our Linn County Commissioners and the Linn County Fair Board are doing a wonderful job of leading us and making proactive decisions so folks can plan and prepare for the 2021 Linn County Fair.
This is a bold move and is very encouraging to us all that we are finally moving into a normal summer. I hope that other event planners will follow the lead of our county leaders and announce that the usual summer events in Albany and other Linn County towns will be held.
Thank you so much for your vision for Linn County.
Tim Sissel
Albany
Vaccination clinic staff provided warmth
Reser Stadium is one cold place in February and March.
That said, my COVID-19 vaccinations there were experiences well worth remembering. Never in my advanced years have I observed such a smoothly run operation. And to top it off, the mostly volunteer staff creation of a lighthearted and caring atmosphere provided the warmth that was welcomed during the mandated 15-minute post-vaccination wait. They made my day! A sincere thanks to you all.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis
Thrift shop happy to announce reopening
The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop would like to thank the people in our community for 70 years of support.
We are happy to announce, after a year of being closed, that we reopened April 3!
Our volunteers have worked tirelessly during our closure to ensure COVID-19 protocols are in place and to make improvements to brighten up the shop.
Despite our closure, our organization has continued our mission of providing grants for our community and scholarships for students attending Oregon State University.
I want to express my gratitude to our volunteers and to those who support us as customers. We look forward to seeing you!
Eneke Warnke, chair
OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop (Corvallis)
Thanks to all who supported Youth of the Year
On March 12, the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis chose its 2021 Youth of the Year representative on Zoom, with 100 virtual onlookers.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Duerksen & Associates; the technology sponsor, Schupp Plemmons Cook Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, who provided each candidate with a new laptop; and the Benton Community Foundation, who provided funds to help each finalist purchase a professional outfit for the competition. Filming was sponsored by Oregon State Credit Union and produced by Horsepower Productions.
Thank you to our scholarship providers, the Dr. Bob & Billie Holcomb Family Fund at the Benton Community Foundation, the Mario & Alma Pastega Family Foundation, the Corvallis Elks Lodge, and our anonymous donor who added $500 to the third-place award. And thanks to Jim Day and Andy Cripe of the Gazette-Times for providing coverage to support Malik, Abran and Sam. Your support of our youth is deeply appreciated.
Helen Z. Higgins, CEO
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.