Clifford Jenkins can devour a large novel in about five hours, so it’s fortunate that when Altrusa International of Albany sends him a bag of books every two or three months, they fill it to the brim.
Volunteers with Meals on Wheels drop the bag off, along with their hot meals.
On Monday afternoon, Holly Terlson and Linda Hausmann of the Albany Altrusa club brought him a number of John Grisham titles.
“Oh, he’s a good writer,” Jenkins said, but that's not the only thing he likes to read. “I really like reading outdoor magazines. I picture myself in Africa or on some big adventure.”
Before the 80-year-old started using a wheelchair to get around, Jenkins enjoyed hunting and fishing. The retired watch repairman worked in both Linn and Benton counties. “I worked out of my house for many years,” he said.
Jenkins has participated with Meals on Wheels for several years and says he has to watch his diet because he is diabetic.
The 29-member Altrusa International Club compiles books from club members and groups such as Friends of the Library.
“A couple weeks before the books are delivered, we send out a form to clients and see what their interests are,” Terlson said. “We then try to put as many books as we can into each bag. Some of the Westerns are small, so we can get a lot of them in. Large-print books take up more space.”
The program has grown significantly this year, with deliveries in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon and Sweet Home.
A year ago, there were 12 clients on a regular basis. This year, there are as many as 75 on some days. Most receive three to six books per delivery.
Clients can keep the books or pass them to others, which is what Jenkins did with one of the titles he's already read. He gave it to Ron Holm, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Haussmann said the project meets Altrusa’s mission of community service.
“We focus on literacy for both children and adults,” she said. “We have our annual KidzShop to help children get ready for school with new clothes and we have Little Red Books, where people can drop off a book or take a book at no charge.”
Altrusa meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Cascade Grill, 110 Opal Court in Albany.
Founded as the Altrusa Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1917, as a service organization for women, the group went international when it founded its first club in Mexico in 1935. To date there are clubs in Puerto Rico, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Korea, Russia, Ukraine, Ireland, Great Britain, Bermuda, Canada, and New Zealand.
Meals on Wheels is the largest program managed by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, serving more than 2,100 senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. More than 232,000 meals are served annually at meal sites and delivered to area homes. To learn more about Meals on Wheels, call 800-638-0510.
