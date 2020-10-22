Gates man faces numerous charges in second child porn case

Gates resident John DiMolfetto was charged in May with numerous sex crimes including child pornography allegations. On Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court, he was accused of 17 new and similar allegations: six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, three counts of attempted using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and four instances of luring a minor.

“The defendant is a prolific online exploiter of children,” prosecutor Keith Stein said.

He detailed that the new charging document doesn’t document the breadth of DiMolfetto’s activity regarding the seven new accusers.

There are five alleged victims from the previous case. And there could be numerous other victims and cases emerging in different jurisdictions, Stein added.

Investigation into DiMolfetto, 37, is continuing, and authorities have only searched through 20 percent of the available computer data, a figure that doesn’t include major social media sites, he said.

“Those numbers are likely to explode,” Stein said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

DiMolfetto, at times, posed as a teenage girl to talk to adolescents, Stein said. He convinced the alleged victims to create and send him obscene recordings, according to the prosecution.

“There appears to be efforts with our cases to also meet the victims,” Stein said.

The new crimes allegedly occurred between February and April, according to the charging document.