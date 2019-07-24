On August 2, a new class of incoming students will be welcomed to Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest.
During this ceremony, each student will receive a traditional black medical bag. These bags are a gift from Lebanon donors to the incoming students.
"This program is unique to COMP-NW," said Michelle Steinhebel, Public Affairs Manager at COMP-NW. "The reason this program exists is because Shelly (Garrett) wanted to welcome the medical students to Lebanon and this was a way to do that."
Garrett started the "Tools of the Trade" program during her tenure as the executive director of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce. She committed the chamber to raising the funds needed each year to acquire the medical bags.
Garrett passed away on April 16, but the tradition of welcoming new students with this gift from the community will continue.
"The support for this program has been phenomenal. Obviously, it has its roots here in Lebanon. It was very successful under Shelly’s leadership and we hope it continues to be successful under Western U-COMP-NW leadership," Steinhebel said.
In the past, the funds to support the program were collected by the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce. Going forward, the program will be managed directly by COMP-NW. Local businesses who wish to support the program can contact the university for more information.
Steinhebel said the program did more than just provide students with a medical bag for their future use. For many students who moved to Lebanon it provided a personal connection.
"Each donor is able to put a note to the student in the bag. That’s a cool thing. It can start a relationship," Steinhebel said.
This year's White Coat ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak Street. For more information about the Tools of the Trade program call COMP-NW at 541-259-0273.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.