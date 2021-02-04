Gallery Calapooia features Dennis Johanson

The work of potter Dennis Johanson is featured at Gallery Calapooia in Albany through Feb. 20.
Johanson’s current work investigates new possibilities using different mediums such as porcelain, copper and repurposed mahogany. Visit https://www.facebook.com/gallerycalapooia for a video and information about his work.
Gallery Calapooia is a cooperative of 19 area artists working to bring fine art to the Albany area. The gallery is in the historic Flinn Block in downtown Albany.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Precautions are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and artists. Anyone entering the gallery will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The number of customers allowed in at any given time will be limited.